People in Times Square mistake backfiring vehicle as shooter, run in panic

(CNN) — People in New York’s Time Square briefly feared they were in the middle of a mass shooting incident.

On Tuesday night, confusion erupted near 7th Avenue and 46th Street, according to WLNY.

The NYPD quickly tried to bring calm to the scene, tweeting that “Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sound like gunshots.”

There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.



We are recieving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 7, 2019

Police say they received numerous 911 calls during the chaos.

This comes days after nearly three dozen people were killed in two separate shootings.

Some pedestrians got injured in a stampede, but none are life-threatening.