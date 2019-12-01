Passengers from Norwegian Joy cruise ship treated for illness for second time in a week

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – 10 people abroad the Norwegian Joy cruise ship were treated for medical issues.

The ship docked Sunday in Los Angeles after a Mexican Riveria cruise.

It was not immediately clear what caused their illness. None were taken to the hospital.

The cruise line said the guests experienced a stomach-related illness and that it is now implementing tougher sanitation procedures.

The incident comes a week after six passengers on board the same ship were diagnosed with Norovirus after a trip to the Panama Canal.

