Parkland High, Parkland Pre-K on lockdown; Heavy police presence in surrounding neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta ISD’s Parkland High School and Parkland Pre-K remain on lockdown Monday morning after district officials say a threat against a student by “another individual.”

District officials have not released any further information, however all three schools in the Parkland neighborhood in Northeast El Paso were placed on lockdown, and El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched.

YISD officials did confirm that Parkland Middle was on lockdown, however that was lifted at 10:15 a.m. and the search for the “other individual” was ongoing, but did not elaborate further.

As this is a developing story, we have a crew en-route to Northeast El Paso, and will update this story both here and during our noon newscast.