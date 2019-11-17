Parents and 3 children killed in California murder-suicide

PARADISE HILLS, Cali. (CNN) – San Diego police say a man shot and killed his wife and three sons Saturday before turning the gun on himself. A fourth son was also shot and is now fighting for his life.

Their names and faces are not being released but neighbors on the quiet paradise hills street say the kids that lived in this house were playful, happy children.

“I’ve seen them ride their bikes all the time up and down the street,” Neighbor Sanya Gordon said.

A source close to the family says the four boys attended Paradise Hills Elementary School.

Detectives are calling this a case of domestic violence, saying police had been to the home on November 1 to break up an argument over tools between the wife and her estranged husband.

“We do know that the victim obtained a restraining order yesterday. It is unclear if that order had been served. But we do believe the suspect was aware of it,” said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Chief David Nisleit of the San Diego Police Department said officers respond to roughly 50 domestic calls on a daily basis, encouraging others to ask for help.

“Don’t be afraid to call that’s the first step, we want to prevent types of family violence like unfortunately that we saw today,” he said.

A 9-year-old boy was the only child to survive and is now fighting for his life.

“Anytime you go to a child death, whether it be a natural or in this case, a criminal act, your mind’s not meant to filter that kind of information and it’s extremely difficult,” Nisleit said.

Nisleit, admitting the call is difficult, not only for the family but also for his officers.

“These are the toughest calls we respond to, we had a lot of officers respond to the scene some of these officers actually carried some of these kids out so they could get medical aid,” he said.