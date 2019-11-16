Pardoned soldier reunited with family

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (CNN/AP) – Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance was released from the United States Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas just before 10:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

As he arrived to meet members of his family waiting for him in the lobby of a Fairfield Inn just outside Fort Leavenworth’s main gate, Lorance could be seen wearing his full Army uniform.

Lorance’s aunt, uncle, cousin and three nieces were waiting for him at the hotel following his release.

This is one of two pardons the president made Friday.

Lorance had been convicted of murder for ordering his soldiers to fire upon three unarmed Afghan men in July 2012, killing two. Lorance has served more than six years of a 19-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

WATCH: Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance thanks President Trump