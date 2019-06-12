Pampers to install 5,000 baby changing tables in men's restrooms
(WFLA) - Changing a baby's diaper can be a task in and of itself, especially when you're a dad trying to avoid the icky floor of the men's bathroom.
The majority of modern-day fathers change, bathe, feed, their babies on a regular basis, and Pampers wants men's restrooms to get with the times.
The diaper company has partnered up with changing table company Koala Kare to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms across the U.S. and Canada over the next few weeks.
The initiative comes months after a Florida dad Donte Palmer went viral after posting a picture of himself squatting inside of a men's bathroom, using his legs as a changing table. He shared the photo to raise awareness and called on other fathers to squat for change.
"Dads have to resort to all these maneuvers because there's no changing stations in our restrooms," Pampers celebrity spokesperson and father of two John Legend said in a video shared Monday.
The new changing tables will come to cities like Cincinnati, Dallas and Detroit, first, specifically in public spots like parks and libraries.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
