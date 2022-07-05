LAS VEGAS (WXIN) – Are you someone who absolutely goes to town at the buffet table? Gets stuffed at the smorgasbord?

You can get paid to do what you do best at some of Las Vegas’ most decadent and option-filled buffets.

Time2play will pay someone $500 to eat their way through four casino buffets (The Bellagio, Caesars Palace, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas) and review them for its website.

Your flight to Sin City will be covered plus a four night-stay at a Las Vegas casino hotel. You can also bring along one person.

In addition to the $500 paycheck you’ll get once the reviews are done, Time2play will provide $1,000 when you’re in Vegas to use as spending money in between your trips to the buffet.

And if your clothes don’t end up fitting anymore, Time2play is also throwing in a pair of Lululemon sweat pants for the flight home.

Eager eaters have until July 31 to apply. As part of your application, you’re asked to describe what makes you the perfect buffet tester in 250 words or less.

You must be at least 21 years old to enter.