Package missing off woman’s porch had 9 Tarantulas in it, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WFLA) – Not the package even a porch pirates would want!

A South Carolina woman reported to police that a package was stolen off her front porch.

The catch? It contained nine Tarantulas. Those spiders were valued at $1,000, According to WYFF.

The woman told deputies that she was supposed to receive the package Friday morning and got a notification that it had been delivered but when she got home, it wasn’t on her porch.

WYFF says because there wasn’t any surveillance video, there are no suspects in the case.

