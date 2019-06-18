Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - U.S. authorities on Tuesday seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.
The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, saying law enforcement agents seized about 16.5 tons (15 metric tons) of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal. Members of the crew were arrested and face federal charges.
"This amount of cocaine could kill millions - MILLIONS - of people," U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a separate tweet.
The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast. In a March bust in Philadelphia, drug dogs sniffed out 1,185 pounds (538 kilograms) of cocaine worth about $38 million - at that time the city's largest seizure of the drug in more than two decades.
In February, customs agents seized 3,200 pounds (1,451 kilograms) at the Port of New York and New Jersey with a street value estimated at $77 million. That was the largest cocaine bust at the ports since 1994.
Television footage of the seized ship in Philadelphia showed its name as MSC Gayane. Online ship trackers said it sails under the flag of Liberia and arrived in Philadelphia after 5 a.m. Monday.
Previous
Harvard case offers reminder of perils
Next
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine diagnosed...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Storm Team 11: Scattered Showers Today
- Dairy Queen to give out free ice cream cones Friday
- JC woman arrested, accused of depositing counterfeit $6,000 check
- Little leagues set to make large impact on southwest Virginia
- Community opposes Governor Northam's call for gun control at a gun violence roundtable in Abingdon
- Firefighters investigating structure fire in Fall Branch
- UPDATE: Flood waters recede in Hampton
- Public forum highlights criticism, questions about Ballad Health COPA agreement
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Bully Boot Camp' in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is holding a special boot camp for kids in honor of fallen officer Steve Hinkle.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BMS Race Week Parties return for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in August
BMS' Race Week Parties are back! Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol are partnering with Food City to launch the Race Week Parties.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JC woman arrested, accused of depositing counterfeit $6,000 check
A Johnson City woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into a check fraud that started in January.Read More »
-
July 1st set as filing deadline for Virginia individual income taxes
The Virginia Department of Taxation is reminding Virginia residents who have not filed their Virginia individual income taxes that the deadline is quickly approaching.Read More »
-
UT body farm founder Bill Bass speaks at event in Kingsport
A world-renowned scientist who's helped crack cold cases and solve murder mysteries came to the Tri-Cities Tuesday night.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Firefighters investigating structure fire in Fall Branch
Firefighters say there were no occupants found after a structure fire in Fall Branch.Read More »