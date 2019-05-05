Oreo maker considers CBD-infused cookies and snacks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA) - The maker of Oreo is looking to take its snacks to a new level by cashing in on the CBD trend.

Mondelez International, which owns Chips Ahoy, Oreo, Nutter Butter and other brand name snacks may be adding CBD-infused snacks to its product line, CNBC reported.

“Yes, we’re getting ready, but we obviously want to stay within what is legal and play it the right way,” CEO Dirk Van de Put told the business network on Wednesday.

The chemical, which is derived from hemp and marijuana doesn't make you high, unlike THC, but it does provide some of the same therapeutic benefits and has been used to treat various ailments such as seizures, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness.

President Donald Trump signed a farm bill in December 2018, legalizing most products containing CBD, but the Food and Drug Administration still prohibits adding the chemical to food or beverages.

“The space is not clear,” Van de Put said. “It’s a bit clearer in non-food products. In food products, I’m hoping that the FDA will bring some clarity in the coming months.”

The snacks are expected to hit shelves in the “not-so-far future," but you won't get to taste CBD-infused Oreos anytime soon. Van de Put told CNBC the chemical might not be a fit for the company’s family brands.