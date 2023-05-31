(NEXSTAR) – The summer of 2015 brought songs like “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran, Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man,” and a beloved Oreo flavor you probably haven’t had since then. But that’s about to change.

After nearly a decade, Oreo is bringing back its Cotton Candy Oreos.

Available starting June 5, Cotton Candy Oreos have side-by-side, “double-stuffed” pink and blue cotton candy flavored creme sandwiched between two golden cookies.

It’s a special offering fans have asked for time and time again, Oreo shared on its Instagram. In a video posted Tuesday, the company shows multiple messages to bring back a certain variation that’s blurred out.

Wednesday morning, Oreo confirmed the sandwiches reminiscent of a fair time favorite will be available once again after eight years.

If you’re hoping to snag your own package, you may need to act fast – the company says Cotton Candy Oreos will only be available while supplies last.

Oreo is bringing back a beloved flavor for the first time in roughly eight years. (Oreo)

Coincidentally (or maybe not), another limited-edition flavor that was introduced in 2015 – S’mores Oreos – are also available in stores this summer, Food & Wine reports.

Unlike the Cotton Candy Oreos, though, S’mOreos were also seen in stores in 2021.

According to Oreo’s website, another limited edition is currently available as well: Blackout Cake Chocolate Sandwich Cookies.

Despite the current flavors available, some were calling for the return of others.

“Now we need to campaign for Blueberry Pie,” one user wrote on Oreo’s teaser video. Others called for Red Velvet (also launched in 2015), Rocky Road Trip (a limited edition flavor from 2018), and Cookie Butter.