Open enrollment starts today for Affordable Care Act plans

Happening today, you can officially enroll in “ObamaCare” health plans

Open enrollment through Healthcare.Gov starts today and Senate Democrats are pushing a plan they say will help spread the word.

They’re calling on Republicans to restore funding to help people sign up for Affordable Care Act plans.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says $100 million is needed to fund the groups that help people navigate their insurance options.

The Trump Administration has cut funding for the program by more than 80 percent.

The White House says it is encouraging people to enroll, but that many plans still aren’t affordable.

The 2020 Open Enrollment Period runs from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, December 15, 2019.