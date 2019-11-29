Oklahoma police officer given Starbucks cup with ‘Pig’ printed on it

OKLAHOMA (CNN) – A police officer in Oklahoma says he was given a Starbucks cup with an insult on it.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara said in a Facebook post that the cup was given to one of his officers, who was picking up an order at a local Starbucks. He posted a picture of the label, which had the word “Pig” printed on it.

So… one of my on-duty officers decides to do something nice for our dispatchers. It’s Thanksgiving Day; our… Posted by Johnny O'Mara on Thursday, November 28, 2019

When reached by CNN, Starbucks Spokesman Jory Mendes apologized for the incident, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

Mendes said the employee has been suspended while the matter is investigated.