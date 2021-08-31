Georgia toddler shot, currently in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot overnight, according to Columbus police.

Sergeant Aaron Evrard tells News 3 the child was shot early Tuesday morning around 12:05 a.m. near the 1500 block of Floyd Road.

She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, but has been transfer to an unknown hospital outside of Columbus.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police.