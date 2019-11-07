Ohio governor signs repeal of state sales tax on tampons

FILE – In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton’s Market, in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 rejected an attempt to waive taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products along with other proposed tax breaks, saying lawmakers should propose such ideas as part of the annual state budget process rather than as one-off exceptions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a measure repealing Ohio’s sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday. It was included in another bill that provides a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies.

Democratic state Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, and Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani, of Miamisburg, co-sponsored the original legislation repealing the so-called “pink tax.”

Most states still tax tampons and other menstrual products, including pads and cups. They’re often classified as “luxury items” rather than necessities that might not be taxed, such as food or medical supplies.

Ohio is among about a dozen states that have recently changed such policies.