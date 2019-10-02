Officials respond to military plane crash, large fire at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire has been reported at Bradley Airport, according to officials.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

Bradley Airport has been closed, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.

News 8 spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the scene unfold. He told News 8 that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

ABC News has obtained a statement from the FAA saying,

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. We will update this statement when we get new information.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.