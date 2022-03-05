NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — It’s a tale of two New York City restaurants.

At the Ukrainian restaurant Veselka, business is booming, but at the Russian Tea Room, there are lots of empty tables.

“It’s just a name. This is America,” Marianne Barbera, a woman walking by the Russian Tea Room, told Nexstar’s WPIX. “I don’t know if Russian people work here or not. I don’t think it would bother me.”

At the Russian Tea Room, there have been many empty tables since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The restaurant’s operators, however, have made it clear on their website that they are very much against Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“The Russian Tea Room renounced the unprovoked acts of war in the strongest possible terms,” according to a message that greets visitors to the site. “Just as the original founders, Soviet defectors who were displaced by the revolution, stood against Stalin’s Soviet Union, we stand against Putin and with the people of Ukraine.”

Out front, the only show of support is two tiny stickers of blue and yellow hearts, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, placed there not by the restaurant’s owners but by passersby.

Lorraine Marx-Singer, who said she’s been coming to the Russian Tea Room for at least 70 years, didn’t know about their pro-Ukrainian statement on their website until speaking with WPIX.

“That’s a strong statement, extremely convincing,” Marx-Singer said. “People like me would want to find out before they go inside for a vodka on the rocks.”

News cameras weren’t allowed inside, but customers who came to support the business said it was nearly empty on a Friday afternoon.

“I think people are punishing the people who work here, but they’re American now,” said Matt Greco, another customer. “They don’t deserve to be punished for something Vladimir Putin is doing.”

When asked about its business, a spokesperson for the Russian Tea Room said the restaurant is “doing just fine. It’s existed for decades as an institution in New York, and will continue to do so.”

Ukrainian restaurant Veselka, in the East Village of NYC, tells the opposite story.

With a large Ukrainian flag out front and a line around the block, donations and humanitarian aid are coming in the form of diapers, clothing and food for the people of Ukraine, which are collected by the third-generation owner of the 54-year-old restaurant.

“Ukrainian comfort food brings the community together,” Jason Birchard, Veselka’s owner, told WPIX. “People want to sympathize. They want to come together to support. It is really an act of love.”