NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJHL) — A New York driver is in trouble after police found something a little off with his passenger count.

According to a tweet from the NYPD Highway District, an officer stopped and issued a citation to a driver with a dummy in the backseat.

A motorist was stopped and issued a summons by @NYPDHighway Unit #2 Police Officer Gatto for driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lane in #Brooklyn with a homemade dummy in the backseat. #NYPD pic.twitter.com/f3g5UnB5Sc — NYPD Highway (@NYPDHighway) July 11, 2019

The driver had been in the HOV Lane with a homemade dummy in the backseat of the vehicle.

The stop occurred in Brooklyn.