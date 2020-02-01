NRA to drop lawsuit over Los Angeles disclosure law

LOS ANGELES(AP) – The National Rifle Association is dropping its lawsuit against Los Angeles after the city repealed a law requiring would-be city contractors to disclose ties to the gun-rights group.
In a federal court filing Friday, both sides announced they had agreed to settle the case by accepting a permanent injunction against enforcement of the measure.
The City Council passed the measure last year in the wake of several deadly mass shootings.
But a judge in December temporarily blocked enforcement, and the council voted to repeal the measure last week.