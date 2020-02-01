NRA to drop lawsuit over Los Angeles disclosure law

FILE- In this March 7, 2012 file photo, Illinois gun owners and supporters file out National Rifle Association applications while participating in an Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day convention before marching to the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The troubled teen authorities say killed several people at a Florida high school on Wednesday, Feb. […]

LOS ANGELES(AP) – The National Rifle Association is dropping its lawsuit against Los Angeles after the city repealed a law requiring would-be city contractors to disclose ties to the gun-rights group.

In a federal court filing Friday, both sides announced they had agreed to settle the case by accepting a permanent injunction against enforcement of the measure.

The City Council passed the measure last year in the wake of several deadly mass shootings.

But a judge in December temporarily blocked enforcement, and the council voted to repeal the measure last week.