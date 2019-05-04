North Korea fires several short-range missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has launched “several” short-range missiles off its eastern coast.
The military said in a statement Saturday that the missiles flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) before they landed in the water.
The South had previously said the North launched a single missile.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
