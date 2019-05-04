National

North Korea fires several short-range missiles

Posted: May 03, 2019 09:58 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 11:17 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has launched “several” short-range missiles off its eastern coast.

The military said in a statement Saturday that the missiles flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) before they landed in the water.

The South had previously said the North launched a single missile. 

 

