North Korea fires several short-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has launched “several” short-range missiles off its eastern coast.

The military said in a statement Saturday that the missiles flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) before they landed in the water.

The South had previously said the North launched a single missile.