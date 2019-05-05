North Carolina K9 officer killed during routine traffic stop
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WFLA) - Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday according to the department's Facebook page.
Sheldon was transported from the scene, but officials say he later died from his injuries. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.
The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment. Once police entered the residence, the suspect was confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.
The investigation is continuing with many local and state law enforcement agencies assisting. The department says more details will be released at a later time.
Previous
Civil War Museum opens with a...
Next
Country House wins Derby; Maximum...
More Stories
-
- Kingsport PD looking for CVS pharmacy robbery suspect
- Bristol man arrested after high-speed chase in Smyth County
- Crews responding to Scott County, Va. house fire
- Veterans return home after Honor Flight mission to Washington, D.C.
- At least 40 dead in Russian plane's fiery emergency landing
- Former U.S. Army Range Operations Manager pleads guilty to conspiracy
- JCPD: Johnson City man charged with stabbing 85-year-old
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Trump now says Mueller should not testify before Congress
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
Veterans return home after Honor Flight mission to Washington, D.C. New
It was a trip to remember for over 20 veterans from across the region.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Overdosed driver leads police on chase, crashes in Fountain City Lake New
A Kodak man is behind bars after he led Knoxville police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon and then drove his vehicle into Fountain City Lake.Read More »
-
VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Lynn County Sunday
An EverythingLubbock.com storm chaser captured the storm on video.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
#TrashTag: Kayakers, boy scouts help clean Clinch River
People from Tazewell County are continuing to do their part to help Mother Nature.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Morning Fog, Sunny and Mild Afternoon
Plenty of sunshine the next several days, with a storm threat returning late weekRead More »