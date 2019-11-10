Noose found at Oregon Research and Science University

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – On Thursday a noose was found looped over a construction zone cone near a research building on the Oregon Health and Science University campus.

We regret any distress it caused and acted quickly to remove it. OHSY does not tolerate harassment or intimidation of any kind.” OHSU released this statement in part

Two weeks ago, another noose was found at Chapman Elementary in Northwest Portland. That noose was found in an area where only maintenance and custodial staff have access to.

“Let’s look at it for what it is and address the root of it and let’s do something for the better of all of our children, ” a parent told CNN.

“It might just be a noose to some people but to some people, it represents 200 years of terrorism that’s a very powerful symbol,” Chair of the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes Randy Blazak said.

But there’s a new Oregon law to address bias crimes and incidents called Oregon Senate Bill 577.

“We have this new law that is unfolding as we speak and it will provide resources for people who are experiencing these hate incidents that are crimes or not crimes,” Blazak added.