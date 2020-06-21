No arrests in shooting in Seattle protest zone that killed 1

A sign that reads “In his Memory Rest in Power,” is displayed at a growing memorial to a person named Lorenzo, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the intersection of 10th Ave. and Pine St. near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. A pre-dawn shooting near the area left one person dead and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The area has been occupied by protesters after Seattle Police pulled back from several blocks of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department’s East Precinct building. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are pursuing their investigation into a weekend shooting in the city’s protest zone that killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person.

No arrests have been made. The shooting occurred early Saturday in an area near downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone.

Detective Mark Jamieson says the suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are asking the public for any information that could identify them.

Officers responding to the shooting said they had trouble getting to the scene because some protesters blocked access.