Nike wins court battle against Lil Nas X, ‘Satan shoes’ sales blocked

(WTVO) — A U.S. District Court in New York is blocking the sale of the controversial ‘Satan shoe’ custom design released by rapper Lil Nas X.

According to CBS News, Nike’s request for a temporary restraining order against the rapper and collaborator MSCHF–who designed the custom Nike Air Max 97s.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

The court order states that the shoes cannot be sold. However, lawyers from MSCHF say that nearly all 665 individual orders of the shoe have already been shipped.

Only 666 of the limited edition shoes were produced with each pair was individually numbered. The price tag was $1,018.

Fans were able to enter a giveaway to win the final pair, but it is currently on hold, which Lil Nas X blamed on ‘crying nerds.’

sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet https://t.co/URoj0kGnRq — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 1, 2021

Nike said the Satan Shoes could lead to confusion in the marketplace and noted purported calls for people to boycott the company over them.

“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight—Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” according to the complaint.

MSCHF argues that the shoes are art and referenced several past Nike collaborations that were not handed lawsuits.

The shoes reportedly contain 66 cubic centimeters of red ink and one drop of human blood in its sole.

Other features of the infernal footwear are a pentagram pendant over the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side. The Bible verse about Satan’s fall reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”