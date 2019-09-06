Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music

(KRON/AP) – Nicki Minaj announced Thursday she’s retiring from the music business to focus on family.

Minaj tweeted she’s ready to become a mom, saying “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.

Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”

Minaj’s accolades include four Billboard Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, 6 American Music Awards, and 10 Grammy Award nominations.

She has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist and has sold over 5 million albums worldwide.