Comic character Jay Nakamura, right, is a hacker and activist who idolizes Kent’s mother, Lois Lane. (DC Comics)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — DC Comics made history on Monday, National Coming Out Day, with a big announcement about one of the world’s most famous superheroes.

According to an Instagram post from Tom Taylor, the current writer of DC’s newest Superman comic series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” the newest Superman is coming out as bisexual in the latest issue, No. 5.

The series’ current “Man of Steel” is 17-year-old Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent, the original Superman, and Lois Lane.

“Today, our #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual,” Taylor captioned the post, adding a Pride flag emoji.

Jon Kent is taking over the role of Superman from his famous father in the new comics as Clark’s powers have begun to fade.

Taylor posted the news with an illustration of Jon Kent sharing a first kiss with comic character Jay Nakamura, a hacker and activist who idolizes Kent’s mother, Lois Lane.

The big news comes months after another famous DC Comics character came out.

In the No. 6 issue of the series “Batman: Urban Legends,” Tim Drake, better known as Batman’s longtime sidekick Robin, also came out as bisexual.