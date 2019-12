(CNN Newsource/WJHL) — A new law will soon set the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old.

President Donald Trump signed that measure into law Friday.

It’s part of the $1.4 trillion spending agreement to fund the federal government.

A bipartisan group of senators have wanted the measure for some time.

The measures applies to traditional tobacco products and vaping devices.

The measure is expected to go into effect later in 2020.