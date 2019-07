(WJHL) — A recent global survey claims that people in high-income countries have the lowest confidence in vaccines.

A UK medical research charity, the Wellcome Trust, surveyed over 140,000 people ages 15 and up in more than 140 countries.

79% agreed that vaccines are safe.

Bangladesh and Rwanda had the strongest confidence in vaccines, while France ranked the lowest.

And here in North America, 72% agreed that vaccines are safe.