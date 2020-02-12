New device may prevent Mcdonald’s ice cream machines from breaking down

(CNN) – We’ve all been there. You want nothing more than a McFlurry, but when you get to the drive-thru, you hear the worst news: the machine is down.

McDonald’s ice cream machines are notorious for being down.

But People magazine reports McDonald’s may have found a solution by teaming up with a company called Kytch.

Kytch has developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error and making sure the automated cleaning cycle happens on time.

Kytch first introduced the devices in May.

Mcdonald’s did not confirm to the magazine if any of their locations are using the new device.