(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features.

The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text messages after sending, further customize lock screens, and more.

Here are the highlights the new software update.

Clean Energy Charging

This new feature is designed to reduce your phone’s carbon footprint “by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources,” Apple says. The new charging feature, which you’ll be able to turn on in your phone’s battery settings, launches Monday, according to CNBC.

Fitness+

Apple’s Fitness subscription offering will be available to users in 21 countries starting Monday, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. The Fitness+ platform has guided workouts like yoga, pilates and HIIT classes.

In a nod to Taylor Swift’s new album, “Midnights,” a menu of Taylor Swift-themed workout options will be added to the platform Monday, Apple says.

When you purchase a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, you’ll get three months of Fitness+ free, Apple says. Otherwise a subscription costs $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.

Expanded photo sharing

iOS 16.1 will make it more seamless to share your photo library with others thanks to a feature called “iCloud Shared Photo Library.” According to CNBC, you can add six people to a shared photo library. Then, you have the choice to share some photos with that library manually, or adjust your settings so all photos share to the album.

If you’re interested in upgrading your iPhone to iOS 16.1, go to your phone’s settings, tap “General,” then “Software Update.” While Apple says the update will be available starting Monday, it’s not clear what time the option will appear in your time zone.