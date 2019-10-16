New ad compares youth tackle football to smoking

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WTVC) – There’s a new ad centered around tackle football, which compares the sport to smoking when it comes to childrens’ health.

It’s called Tackle Can Wait by the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The group now asks parents to keep their kids away from tackle football until they’re at least 14.

“If coaches even suspect (a concussion), they should just sideline them. Let medical professionals assess them and then keep them out of the game,” said Rebecca Weant, a physical therapist at the Siskin Hospital.

Weant says concussions can affect your memory, cognition and can even cause rapid brain swelling.

She says recovery is crucial to help prevent long term effects.