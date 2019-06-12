Nevada bans pre-employment marijuana screening

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NEVADA (CNN) -- Nevada is answering a question you've probably wondered: are employers allowed to drug test in states where marijuana is legal?

Starting the first day of next year, it will become illegal for employers in the state to discriminate against workers for marijuana use.

They'll still be allowed to administer pre-employment screenings for other drugs, but a positive result for cannabis can't be used to not hire someone.

There are some exceptions. People applying for jobs as firefighters, EMT's, jobs that require driving a vehicle or any job where the federal government requires testing will have to test negative for pot.

So far, Nevada is the only state to prohibit employers from requiring applicants to pass a marijuana test.

Nevada's governor signed the bill into law last week.