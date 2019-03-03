NC police warns 3 overdoses in 3 hours could be result of cocaine, fentanyl mix

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) - Burlington police say they've been made aware of a toxic batch of illicit drugs: heroin, cocaine possibly mixed with fentanyl being used in the city.

Three people are being treated for overdoses that happened in a three-hour span Friday morning, police say. Their conditions are considered life-threatening at this time, police say in a news release.

According to police, cocaine and fentanyl are now regularly being used in combination. Historically, fentanyl has mainly been mixed with heroin.

In light of these most recent overdoses, police are reminding community members of its ongoing Medicine Dropbox program.

The police department will also accept illicit substances from any individuals wishing to dispose of suspected narcotics.

No investigations will be initiated on anyone who surrenders substances at the police department, officers say. People are being asked to ensure that the substances are secured and sealed prior to arriving surrendering them at the Burlington Police Department.