NC pastor says America is ‘trying to impeach Jesus too’ on church sign

(CNN) – A church in North Carolina is getting attention for appearing to take a political stance on the impeachment hearings.

Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis put up a sign that says: “Trying to impeach Jesus too — won’t happen either.”

The church’s pastor says he sees the impeachment inquiry on President Trump as a sign society has become godless.

The IRS forbids churches from taking political stances if they want to be exempt from paying taxes.

Resurrection Baptist has filed for that status — but Pastor Tim Jones insists his church does pay taxes.

He says it’s his First Amendment right to express his belief that God put Trump in the White House — and his fear Christians will become a minority in the United States.