NC firefighter injured after tree falls on truck as Dorian hits

Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C.,as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina firefighter was injured when a tree blown over by Hurricane Dorian’s winds landed on his pickup truck as he reported to a fire station Thursday night.

The incident happened while a firefighter from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue was driving his personal truck to the Tolarsville station north of Lumberton in Robeson County.

A tree landed on the fireman’s Ram pickup, trapping and injuring him, according to a news release from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue.

Please keep one of our firefighters in your thoughts and prayers.

The man’s fellow firefighters, who were dispatched, “arrived on scene, and began extrication and medical care,” fire officials said.

The fireman was freed from the truck and taken to Southeastern Health in Lumberton, officials said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc. and Robeson County EMS assisted in the incident.

An elderly man was North Carolina’s first victim on Wednesday as he prepared his storm for Dorian.

The death toll in the Bahamas is currently at 30 but expected to increase in the coming days.