NBA to honor Magic Johnson, Larry Bird with Lifetime Achievement Award today

(CNN) — The National Basketball Association honors two of its biggest legends today.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Larry Bird will share this year’s NBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

This marks the first time the league has bestowed this award to two players at the same time.

Both former players are already in the hall of fame.

Johnson and Bird and their teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, respectively duked it out throughout the 1980’s.

Some analysts say their rivalry helped bring basketball to the masses, making it must-see tv.

Prior to playing in the pros, Johnson and Bird faced off in college.

Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans beat Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores in the 1979 NCAA championship.

Bird later said that game was “the toughest loss I ever took.”