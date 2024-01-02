DENVER (KDVR) — Police have issued a nationwide warrant for a man in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman in Colorado.

On Dec. 30, police were called to a possible stabbing outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments in Federal Heights, located about 12 miles north of downtown Denver.

When police arrived, they transported the woman to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Sachely Diaz. Federal Heights police said the suspect knew Diaz.

Now, a nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Adrian Carracedo-Vega, pictured below.

Carracedo-Vega may be heading to Texas or attempting to cross the border into Mexico, Federal Heights Police said Tuesday. However, police do not know what vehicle he is in.

A $2 million cash bond has been issued for Carracedo-Vega, who is now wanted for homicide.

Additional details about the investigation have not been released in order “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Federal Heights police said.

Anyone with information on Carracedo-Vega’s whereabouts is asked to 911 or Detective Shane Valandra at 303-412-3596.