CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drama centered around Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent attorney turned convicted killer in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, and his family is set to premiere on the Lifetime Network this fall.

The network announced Wednesday that its milestone 500th original movie will follow the “true story” of Alex Murdaugh, played by award-winning actor Bill Pullman (“Independence Day” and “The Sinner”). Murdaugh was found guilty in the double murder of his wife, Margaret, and youngest son, Paul.

Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death near hunting kennels on the family’s sprawling Colleton County property in June 2021. After a lengthy trial in early 2023, Alex Murdaugh was ultimately found guilty of their murders and sentenced to life in prison.

Lifetime’s synopsis of the movie reads in part: “Even with all of Alex’s influence, he couldn’t prevent The Murdaugh Family’s legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family’s lavish lifestyle.”

Lauren Robek (“Firefly Lane” and “Yellow Jackets”) will play Margaret Murdaugh, and Curtis Tweedie (“iZombie” and “Supernatural”) will portray Paul Murdaugh in the made-for-TV movie.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,” directed by Greg Beeman, will premiere on Oct. 14 and 15. (See more images.)