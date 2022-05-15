ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a church in the city of Laguna Woods Sunday after several people were shot.

The shooting happened at a church on the 24000 block El Toro Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

Details are limited at this time, but the department confirmed multiple people were shot and one suspect was taken into custody. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to transport “multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene, officials said.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

Check back for updates on this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.