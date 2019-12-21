Motorola Razr foldable phone delayed

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Motorola is delaying the reboot of its legendary Razr flip phone. The Razr foldable smartphone was supposed to be available for pre-order the day after Christmas, and in stores on January 9.

According to several news reports, the launch dates have been pushed back.

Motorola has not provided an updated timeline for the $1,500 phone but reportedly said it is not expecting a significant shift. Motorola said the delay was due to higher-than-expected demand and limited supply. Its foldable smartphone’s launch has been delayed before.

Originally, it was supposed to be available over the summer.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Razr came out in 2004 and went on to become the best-selling phone of all time in the U.S. until the iPhone came along.

Motorola’s Droid Razr from 2011 failed to take off, but this latest reintroduction of its iconic flip phone is expected to have much greater success.