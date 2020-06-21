Mother reacts after son was killed by forced water intoxication

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (CNN/KXRM) — A Colorado mother is speaking out after her 11-year-old son was killed from water intoxication. The boy’s father and stepmother have been arrested.

Officials say Zachary Sabin died from water intoxication after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin. Both now face first degree murder charges.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” Zachary’s mother, Angela Tuetken, said.

According to court documents, Zachary got in trouble on March 10 for not drinking enough water and was told to drink more, ultimately leading to his death.

According to a study done by Pediatrics.org, water intoxication is a rare occurrence, especially one that results in the death of children.

“I will never be able to cuddle my Zach-aroni ever again,” Angela said. “I will miss my Zach-Attack’s sweet nature, I will never be able to hear his contagious laugh. This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to endure in my life.”

Zach was a true ‘mama’s boy’, according to his mom. He had a humor-filled personality and always tried to make people smile and laugh.

He loved books and video games.

“Zach would stay up late at night with a flashlight reading underneath his blanket, and when he wasn’t reading he was playing Minecraft building elaborate beautiful worlds,” his mother said.

Both Angela and her now-husband Matthew are thankful that there is justice for Zachary, but say it won’t bring her son back.

“And at the end of the day, that’s all any of us want,” Zach’s stepfather said.

Ryan Sabin and Tara Sabin are set to appear in court next week.