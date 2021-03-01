Mother, boyfriend charged after 6-year-old killed, dumped in Ohio River, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A 6-year-old boy was killed and dumped in the Ohio River, and his mother and her boyfriend have been charged, police say.

Middletown police said James Hutchinson was reported missing Sunday by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, but when questioned further, she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, said the child had been killed in Preble County a few days prior.

The couple reportedly told police that the child’s body was then taken back to Middletown, where the two live, and put into the Ohio River.

Police said they are working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body, but the river is “very high and treacherous,” so they are not disclosing the exact location. They also said they are working closely with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office as well as the prosecutors from Butler and Preble counties.

Gosney is facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Hamilton is being charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Two other children in the household have been removed from the home, police said.