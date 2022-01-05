Most Americans expect a repeat of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol: poll

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(The Hill) — Over half of Americans surveyed for a new poll said they think that an event similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will likely occur in the next few years.

The poll from Axios-Momentive showed that 57% of respondents said that they thought an attack like Jan. 6 would happen again in the next few years. A total of 70% of Democrats said they held this belief, compared to 47% of Republicans, the survey found.

Sixty-three percent of all respondents also said Jan. 6 changed the way Americans think about the government. Roughly one-third of respondents said the change was temporary while a similar percentage said it was permanent. When divided by party, 81% of Democrats held this belief compared to 52% of Republicans.

Just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the attack, 58% of Americans surveyed said they support the work of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. Overwhelmingly, more Democrats than Republicans support the panel, with 88% of Democrats and just 32% of GOP members. Almost six in 10 independents — 58% — support the committee’s work.

Additionally, 55% of respondents accept that President Joe Biden legitimately won the election, a slight decrease from 58% a year ago just before the attack on the Capitol.

The new survey included 2,649 adults and was conducted between Jan. 1-3. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the storming of the Capitol as Congress certified Biden’s election win, and hundreds of people have been charged for their part in the attack.