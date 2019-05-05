Morgantown Police search for missing woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missing Person - Diana Kelley

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a missing person case. Diana Kelley, 21-year-old woman, with severe ADHD and is developmentally delayed was reported as missing early Sunday morning, Morgantown Police said.

Kelley was last seen leaving her home on Maple Avenue around noon on Saturday, police said.

She then walked downtown to the Monongalia Arts Center for an event that ended around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, but did not return home, according to a news release.

Kelley is described as a white female, with blue eyes, is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs 120lbs, with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing denim style leggings, a white “Ghost Busters” T shirt with black sleeves, a bright blue rain jacket and a fanny pack, officers said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelley are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 or 911.