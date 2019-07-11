More than half of Californians want to move out: survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new survey shows that more than half of Californians are considering moving out of the Golden State due to the high cost of living.

53% of Californians are considering moving out of state, according to the survey by Edelman Intelligence.

Which age group is more likely to move? 63% of millennials said they are more than likely to leave.

76% of Bay Area residents said cost and availability of housing continue to be considered serious issues.

The median home value in San Francisco is a whopping $1.37 million according to Zillow, while the median home price in San Jose trails close behind at $1.2 million.

When considering the homeless issue of the state, 62% of respondents called it “a very serious issue.”

The good days are basically gone in the Golden State, according to the survey, which revealed 62% of respondents feel that the best day of living in California are behind.

Earlier today we wrote that several cities in the Bay Area were ranked among the top worst cities for first-time home buyers.

That research, according to WalletHub, showed Berkeley as No. 1 worst, with Oakland and other Bay Area cities including Santa Rosa, Antioch, San Jose, and San Francisco, also on the list.