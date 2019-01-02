More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Several prescription drugs for high blood pressure and heart failure are being recalled over concerns they may contain cancer-causing ingredients.

Drug maker Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 80 lots of three Valsartan medications.

All have expiration dates between May 2019 to March 2021.

So far there are no reports of illness associated with Valsartan.

The USDA says to call your pharmacist or doctor if you have any of the recalled drugs.

This follows a similar recall by other drug makers.

In November, Teva Pharmaceuticals issued a voluntary recall of its amlodipine/valsartan combination tablets and amlodipine/valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets, both used to treat high blood pressure, according to the FDA.

These drugs are being recalled due to the detection of a probable human carcinogen known as NDEA, which has been found in Valsartan API, the FDA said.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of "all lots of Amlodipine / Valsartan combination tablets and Amlodipine / Valsartan / Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets."

Valsartan API is an active pharmaceutical ingredient made by Mylan India, according to the FDA.

“This chemical is typically found in very small amounts in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and certain industrial processes,” the FDA said in a news release.

The FDA said Teva has so far not received any reports of adverse events "signaling a potential link or exposure" to Valsartan.

Patients who take either tablet were advised to continue their medication and to reach out to their pharmacist or doctor for further information on an alternative treatment.

“The risk of harm to a patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any comparable alternative treatment,” the FDA said.

The FDA has a comprehensive list of medicines under recall. You can search for your medicine by brand name. The database is frequently updated.