More companies offering 4-day work weeks to entice future employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment is at a historic low in the U.S., so many companies are offering four day work weeks to attract good workers. A report released last year found 27 percent of companies provide compressed work weeks with four ten hours days.

Twelve percent of companies even go a step further and offer four days, but the employees only have to work 32 hours a week.

“People like having Friday off, and I find myself, that by the time Saturday rolls around all the stuff I wanted to get done is already done on Friday and you’ve really got more of your weekend to enjoy,” said Bernie Veldman, the CEO of Surestep/Transcend.

The tight job market also has companies creating perks like flexible hours, the ability to work at home and even unlimited vacation.