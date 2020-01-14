Mom finds out about daughter’s back seat prank after being pulled over in ‘high risk’ stop

(CNN) – Imagine driving down the road and in the car next to you you see a child holding up a sign that says “Help me, she’s not my mom!! Help!!”

What would you do?

Well, drivers in Sacramento called police when they saw it.

Multiple police were called out and pulled the driver over, only to find out it was all a joke.

The girl’s mom said she had no idea what her daughter was doing in the back seat.

No one got a ticket, but as you can imagine police were a little aggravated.

They say six police units went out on this call, instead of responding to legitimate calls or patrolling parts of the community.

The photo was posted on Facebook, and it’s gotten thousands of comments.