Missouri man fatally stabs neighbor for intervening in fight

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (CNN) – A man was fatally stabbed by a neighbor during a fight in Valley Park, Missouri Saturday night.

“For somebody to get murdered right outside my door, it’s scary,” Anita Markise said.

Markise is on edge after her neighbor was stabbed and killed outside her apartment complex early Saturday morning.

“Scary like I don’t want to be here no more,” she said.

St. Louis County Police say it all started with a fight between a man and a woman.

They say a neighbor went outside to try to calm the man down but instead, the two started fighting. Police say another neighbor also intervened and joined the fight.

At some point, police say, the man fatally stabbed the first neighbor.

The second neighbor was also stabbed but was not seriously hurt.

Anita says there were plenty of red flags and police were regularly called to the apartment complex, especially when the suspect, whom she identified as Tim, was drinking.

“Tim’s been in trouble a lot-not that he’s a bad guy,” she said. “It’s sad that nothing was done to Tim before an innocent life was taken.”

Anita says she didn’t know the victim well. She says he was a young guy who recently moved into the complex.

“He was trying to get his life back together he said,” Anita recalled.

She says she feels like the system failed. She thinks more should’ve been done to help the suspect and to protect the victim.

“Maybe if somebody would’ve gotten him help, this wouldn’t have happened,” she said.