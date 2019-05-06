MISSING: State Police searching for missing Randolph County student

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing teen.

Jonathon Arbogast, 14, was last seen on April 28 in the Arbovale area of West Virginia, according to State Police. Arbogast is a student at Elkins Mountain School, but had a weekend pass to stay with his adopted parents and grandfather in Arbovale, Pocahontas County.

Arbogast is described as having reddish brown hair, brown eyes, is 200 pounds, and stands 6' tall, according to troopers.

Troopers said Arbogast was last seen heading to Trent's Store for a soda on Sunday, April 28 wearing a black Adidas shirt, black jogging pants, a thin black windbreaker, and purple Lebron James shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call state police at 304-637-0200 or 911